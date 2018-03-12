Brother went looking for instant revenge with axe after Sunderland man was killed in car

A distraught man went on a rampage with an axe after he found out his brother had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run.

Devastated Joe Wood went to the scene of the accident at Seaham Road, Houghton le Spring, where Gary Wood had suffered "catastrophic" injuries before deciding to dish out instant revenge.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 37-year-old turned up at the family home of someone he had been told was a passenger in the car that struck his brother.

Wood stormed into the house with a long-handled axe while two of his pals waited outside.

When he left, just two minutes later, the porch window was smashed and the front door, a bedroom door frame and a wall were also damaged.

Wood, of Racecourse Estate, Houghton le Spring, admitted affray.

Judge Paul Sloan sentenced him to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 120 hours of unpaid work.

The judge told him: "That night, your brother was struck by a vehicle which was being driven dangerously by Liam Carr.

"Another man was rear seat passenger in that vehicle.

"You received a phone call informing you of those events and informing you of a name.

"It is apparent you went to the scene, where a police cordon had been established in the aftermath of the incident.

"You were made aware that your brother had been struck. You were aware he had suffered serious injuries, injuries from which he sadly later died.

"I have no doubt that you would have been distraught upon learning of your brother's fate."

The judge said the offence was a "serious matter" but added: "References reveal a very different side to your character."

Paul Greaney, defending, handed in a bundle of references and letters of support for the grieving sibling and told the court there has been no further trouble since.

The court heard Wood has since sought professional help to deal with his grief.

Mr Wood died two days after he was hit by a Seat Ibiza last on June 2 last year. The vehicle was later found burnt out.

Liam Carr, 19, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice and affray.

He was jailed for five-and-a-half years in January.

Gareth Bainbridge, 39, of School Road, East Rainton, was jailed for 18 months for perverting the course of justice and affray.

His son, Larry Bainbridge, 18, of School Road, East Rainton, was given a one-year-community order for affray.

The court heard at the sentence hearing that the men had been out to "settle a score" following earlier trouble, which had nothing to do with Mr Wood.

