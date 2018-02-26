Boyfriend headbutted partner and scalded her with water from kettle in brutal attack at her home

A brute boyfriend who headbutted his partner before scalding her with water from a boiling kettle has been jailed for over two years.

Alcohol-fuelled Robert Elliott, of no fixed abode, launched the attack on his girlfriend at her Washington home, after accusing her of being unfaithful.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how the jealous 40-year-old headbutted the woman, causing her to fall backwards and suffer serious injuries to her eye and face.

Elliott then threatened to douse her in boiling water, and brought a steaming kettle into the room.

Prosecutor Micheal Bunch accepted that the defendant did not intentionally pour the hot liquid over the woman, but he accidentally spilled some onto her arm and body - causing painful burns.

Mr Bunch said: "She was taken to hospital and had very large burns to her arm.

"The burns had gone through a number of layers of skin.

"The woman said she had been on the receiving end of violence for most of her life.

"She said it was the worst assault she had ever experienced."

Elliott, who had been in a relationship with the woman for six months, initially denied a charge of GBH with intent.

On the day of trial he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of GBH, which was accepted by the prosecution.

His barrister, Shaun Routledge, said: "He had the good sense to plead guilty.

"The relationship is best described as tumultuous. They both drank too much and had a bad lifestyle.

"It is clear that he regrets what happened and wants to apologise to the victim.

"He has been in custody for eight months so far and he has spent the time very positively."

Elliott, of no fixed address, was jailed for 27 months.

He was also handed a five year restraining order against the victim.

Judge Jeremy Freedman told him: "You both had been in a turbulent relationship for six months. You went to her house in drink and accused her of being unfaithful.

"You headbutted her causing serious injuries including haemorrhaging in her eye and bruising to her face.

"Your violent behaviour continued when you threatened to get the kettle to cause her harm.

"You didn't intend to pour boiling water over her but you caused significant burns particularly to her arm.

"You knew that she had been the victim of assault in the past from other men.

"It may be that this relationship was characterised by drink but this does not excuse your violent behaviour."