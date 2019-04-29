Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm after attack on taxi driver

The assault happened on Queensberry Road, in Seaham. Picture by Google
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm following an attack which left a taxi driver in hospital.

The taxi driver - who is in his seventies - was knocked to the ground during an 'altercation' in Seaham on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy, who has now been released under investigation, was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers are investigating after a taxi driver sustained head injuries in an altercation in Seaham.

"It happened shortly after 5pm on Saturday on Queensbury Road.

"The victim – who is in his seventies – was knocked to the ground during the altercation and taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with head injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

"A 16-year-old boy was arrested and interviewed on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released under investigation."