Police appealed for help after the 15-year-old was injured in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra in Ryhope Street around 7.20pm on Wednesday, November 3.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the teenager was taken to Newcastle’s RVI with injuries believed to be life-threatening, where he was said to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the Astra remained at the scene and was spoken to by police.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed today the boy was still in hospital, where his condition is now described as ‘stable’.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and especially motorists driving in Ryhope Street around 7.20pm that may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the Tell us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference 869 03/11/21.

