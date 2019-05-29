Banned driver gets suspended jail sentence after being caught by police behind the wheel after taking drugs

A disqualified drover who was stopped in the early hours has been given a suspended prison term.

Daniel Franklin failed a drugs test after he was seen by police driving in Shiney Row.

"It was about 5.50am," prosecutor Lorna Rimell told South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

"Police recognised Franklin as a disqualified driver.

"He was driving the car, and he had a female passenger who was intoxicated in the passenger seat.

"The disqualification follows a conviction for dangerous driving in February 2017."

Franklin, 22, of Rose Crescent, Bournmoor, admitted driving while disqualified, and driving while unfit through drugs, both on January 20.

Kate Duncan, defending, said: "Mr Franklin had been in a house with associates.

"He had not planned to drive, but there was a disturbance.

"His girlfriend was obviously too intoxicated to drive, so he took the unwise decision to drive her car.

"Mr Franklin tells me he only has himself to blame.

"He has not taken drugs since this incident."

Franklin was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £280 costs.