Banned delivery driver who used brother's details to get insurance jailed after dramatic crash in Sunderland

Aaron Warrener knew he would be pulled over by the police if he drove without insurance while under a 12-month ban, so used his sibling's details to get cover so he could continue in his delivery job and pay off a £1,000 cocaine debt.Newcastle Crown Court heard just weeks later he was spotted by police driving at speeds of around 70mph in a 30mph zone in Sunderland.

Then, after driving along Sea View Road in the city at approximately 80mph with police on his tail, he crashed into a VW Tiguan at such speed that both cars "spun" after impact.

The court heard the occupants of the Tiguan needed hospital treatment for whiplash and physiotherapy after the incident.

Aaron Warrener.

Warrener, 24, of Hendon Close, Sunderland, admitted fraud and dangerous driving.

The court heard that Warrener was banned from the roads for a year in February 2020 and that he fraudulently obtained the insurance in his brother's name in June of that year.

The crash happened on June 4, 2020.

After hearing the case, Miss Recorder Amy Mannion sentenced Warrener to 14 months behind bars and spelled out the seriousness of his actions.

She told him: "Claiming to be your brother, you provided his details and took out car insurance in his name for your car, to assist you in driving and drivingregularly when you knew you had no right to do so.

"You admitted you had rang the insurance company and obtained insurance in your brother's details because you were disqualified from driving but needed insurance so you wouldn't get stopped.

"You were working as a delivery driver at the time and this was your way you could drive and pay off a significant drugs debt.

"You carried out this fraud solely and cynically to avoid the consequences of the order of the court.

"It was a calculated way to avoid the consequences of previous offending and bypass the court order of disqualification and you involved your brother."

The judge said that on the day of the crash Warrener carried out a "prolonged period of aggressive driving at excessive speed, disregarded the safety of others and caused harm to other road users".

The court heard that Warrener's brother and another named driver on the policy were unaware of what he had done.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Warrener has now paid off the debt, adding that he no longer uses drugs and is in employment.

She told the court her client understood the ‘stupidity’ of his offences.

Miss Moscardini added: "He knows his actions were very stupid, he sees police, he panics, acts incredibly stupid to try and get away from the situation.

"At the time he was working several jobs, one was a delivery driver, which was why he insured the car in the way he did."

