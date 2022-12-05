Audi driver Kieran Clement, 21, had been racing with two other cars in the lead up to crash on the A689 eastbound near Greatham on March 30 last year.

He collided with a Nissan which 75-year-old Margaret Murray, a grandmother from Easington, was a passenger in. She tragically died at the scene.

She and her husband were on their way to the beach for a picnic to celebrate the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Kieran Clement caused the death of Margaret Murray in the crash on the A689 near Hartlepool.

Clement, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, was jailed for two years and six months at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, December 5, after he earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

His friend, Keaton Cox, 22, who was also driving at over 100mph a few seconds behind Clement when the crash happened admitted dangerous driving.

Cox, of Bolckow Street, Eston, received a 14-month jail sentence, which was suspended for 18 months.

Both drivers were also disqualified from driving for two years.

The sentencing hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.

A heart-rending statement by Mrs Murray’s daughter, Lesley, on behalf of the family detailed how her mum was a “kind-hearted and gentle soul” who loved baking, gardening, theatre trips and Strictly Come Dancing.

She was also the “matriarch” of their tight-knit family. Lesley said: “The devastating shock and pain of how she died will never heal.

"Our lives will never be the same without her.”

A third driver involved in the dangerous driving, Syed Hassan, 26, of Blackhills Road, Horden, Peterlee, will be sentenced in January.

