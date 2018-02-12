Attacker took video on his mobile phone during sex assault on teenage girl

An attacker who took a video on his mobile phone while he carried out a shocking sexual assault has been put behind bars.

Alex Evans recorded footage of the offence on his teenage victim, which started when she had fallen either asleep or unconscious after drinking a litre-and-a-half of cheap cider.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the recording, which was viewed by a judge, the teenager, who had started to stir, can be heard telling Evans "no" repeatedly.

The attack happened in 2015 and has had a devastating impact on the young victim, who cannot be named.

Evans, of Helmond, Sulgrave, Washington, admitted assault by penetration and making an indecent photograph of a child.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced the 20-year-old to three years and eight months behind bars with sex offender registration requirements for life.

Judge Rippon told Evans: "You took out your phone and used it as a torch in order, no doubt, to see better to assault her.

"As you did that, clear footage of what you were doing, assaulting her, was recorded on your phone."

The judge added: "She was telling you 'no'on a number of occasions. Her voice is slurred.

"She barely, in fact, moves at all. Her body is moved by you."

Evans told police the images and videos were accidentally recorded and saved when he used the phone's torch facility. which prosecutors accept.

Julie Clemitson, defending, said Evans feels real remorse over the attack, which he carried out when he was 17 and had also been drinking.

In the time since the offences, Evans has become a father, found work and has "grown up a very great deal".

Miss Clemitson told the court Evans now realises the impact his behaviour has had on other people and added: "He is facing, fairly and squarely, his actions as a reckless, feckless, youth."