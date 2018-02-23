Attacker raped stranger in her own home before defecating on her bathroom floor

An attacker who raped a stranger before trashing her home and defecating on her bathroom floor has been jailed for 12 years.

Dean Smettem, who was out on licence from a previous prison sentence, subjected his victim, who was in her 50s, to a terrifying ordeal she fears will never allow her to "live a normal life" again.



Newcastle Crown court heard the 26-year-old rapist, who had been drinking vodka, acted "like he wanted to hurt her" during attack, while she was repeatedly telling him no.



After the ordeal, the victim was left living in fear that Smettem, who has a long criminal record for convictions including violence and dishonesty, would "come back and get her".



Prosecutor Sue Hirst told the court: "She was telling him no but he ignored her.



"The defendant then proceeded in what the crown say was gratuitous criminal damage in the property.



"He smashed her television, smashed a glass panel in her wardrobe.



"He rubbed pizza all over the walls.



"He defecated on her bathroom floor.



"The defendant stole £40 when he left."



Smettem, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, had denied committing the rape in Sunderland but was found guilty by a jury after a trial.



The victim, who has long standing health problems, told police in an impact statement she was left feeling "dirty and ashamed" and feels "sick to the stomach" when she thinks about what happened.



She added: "I relive the whole thing over and over again.



"I don't think there will ever be a time when I will get over this. I will never forget what he did to me.



"I ask myself if I will ever live a normal life and the answer is always the same - no I won't."



The victim said her one hope is that Smettem never gets the chance to do the same thing to any other woman.



Judge Robert Spragg said Smettem must sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life and must never again approach the woman or her home again.



The judge told him: "She told you 'no' repeatedly but you just carried on.



"After you finished raping her, you damaged her flat and defecated on the bathroom floor."



Laurie Scott, defending, said Smettem has "struggled to accept the jury's verdict".



She added: "It was, quite simply, impulsive but completely disgraceful behaviour on the part of Mr Smettem.



Miss Scott said Smettem has used his time on remand constructively, completed courses and sought help for his alcohol abuse issues.

