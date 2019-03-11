'At Lidl and Aldi you can walk in for a chicken and come out with a chainsaw' - what you said about Asda's plans to ban sales of single knives

Readers have been reacting to news that supermarket giant Asda is to stop selling single knives in a bid to help tackle knife crime.

The supermarket giant said at the weekend that it will only sell knives in security-tagged sets from the end of April.

It says single blades are one of the most-stolen knife items in its stores, and there are fears they end up being used in stabbings.

Sunderland teenager Connor Brown, 18, was a victim of knife crime last month when he was stabbed to death in a back lane behind The Borough pub in the city centre. Two men have been charged with his murder.

Some readers welcomed the retailer's move, saying anything that helps tackle the current knife crime epidemic has to be a good thing.

Rebecca Spears: "Well done Asda. It shows you may make millions of pounds, but still care."

Lisa Harrison: "It might not stop it, but something needs to be done. It's a small step and hopefully all retailers will follow suit."

Paul Humble: "Asda are doing more to tackle knife crime than the Government and the Mayor of London put together."

Sarah Reilly: "They take your name and address for a TV when you buy one, for a TV licence, so do the same with knives. Take names and addresses, and proof of age as well."

Tracey Cox agreed: "Should have to give your name and address for any knives bought."

But Lisa Bainbridge wasn't convinced: "Knife crime won't stop because Asda will stop selling single knifes. Knives can be bought online. Knives can be home made. Stopping the sales of single knives won't do anything to stop knife crime."

Christine Hansson: "Stiffer sentences when it gets to court is the only way forward. If you're caught carrying anything that could be classed as a deadly weapon and cannot give a plausible explanation which can be quickly proven, you should expect to go to prison for life- and life should mean life."

Gary Coussons: "Should sell all sharps like they do tabs behind a counter, then they can see who is buying them."

Jim Robertson also didn't believe it would make a difference, commenting: "Most knives used in crime are taken from home."

Steven Moore concurred: "Believe me, If I want a knife I will get a knife, simple as that. It will not make a difference at all, its a household product unfortunately, so is a hammer. We touch deadly objects daily without realising. It's about reduction through education, not reduction through withdrawing."

Kirstie Anne Sutton: "Whether they are removed from sale or not they can still be bought elsewhere, and are also easy to take from their homes."

Bob Child: "The knives are not the problem. It's the soft sentences dished out by senile old judges who have lost touch with reality. We need some real deterrent. The death penalty needs to be brought back for any murder, except self-defence."

Scott Griffin: "Unless all stores do this it won't completely stop it, but surely it can decrease the chances. I think Lidl and Aldi also need to take a look at what they sell. I mean you can walk in for a chicken and come out with a chainsaw."

