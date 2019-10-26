Assaults on police, drink driving and threatening behaviour: The latest cases heard in court round-up

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Josh Edward Anderson, 23, of Helmsley Court, Sunderland, was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting a string of offences. These included two assaults on police officers, harassment, possession of cannabis and criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £630 in compensation, £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Shannon aka James French, 26, of Monkton Avenue, South Shields, was fined £40 after admitting being drunk and disorderly. The defendant was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

Alan Howard, 22, of Pickering Court, Jarrow, was put on a 12-month restraining order after admitting assault. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Andrew Robson, 51, of Pearson Place, East Jarrow, was fined £80 after admitting breaching a restraining order. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge, and the restraining order was extended indefinitely.

Hayden Ryan Nicholson, 24, of Roselea Avenue, Ryhope, pleaded guilty to four charges of assault against the same woman. He also admitted two charges of causing criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order and told to pay £100 compensation, £86 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Anthony Lowrie Robinson, 41, of Walworth Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He as fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £32. He was banned from driving for 22 months.

Austin Johnston, 19, of Tay Road, Sunderland, admitted assaulting a police officer. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

David Turnbull, 21, of Darras Court, South Shields, was found guilty of failing to identify the driver of a car. He was banned from driving for six-months, given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £21 surcharge.

Lee Fairley, 30, of Redwood Grove, Sunderland, was jailed for 75 days after he admitted assaulting a police officer and using threatening behaviour. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Gordon Catchpole, 81, of Gaskell Avenue, South Shields, admitted failing to notify police of a change of address under the sexual offences act. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.