Here are 17 people jailed for crimes in and around Sunderland during January.

They all pleaded guilty at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Stephen Price Price, 44, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, denied robbery but was found guilty by a jury after a trial last year. He was jailed for four years Photo: NOP Photo Sales

2. William Campbell William Campbell, 26, of Allen Court, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, denied the murder of his brother Samuel at their mother's home in Sunderland but was found guilty by a jury after a trial last year, with a minimum tariff of 21 years Photo: NOP Photo Sales

3. Kane Sloanes Sloanes, 20, of Teasdale Avenue, Houghton, admitted dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance or licence. Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to six months behind bars with a two year road ban Photo: NOP Photo Sales

4. Ion Nica Onut Onut, 41, of Woodstock Avenue in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving on the A1(M) at Durham Crown Court and was jailed for eight years and ten months Photo: NOP Photo Sales