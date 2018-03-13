'Arrogant' clubber who put his hand up woman's skirt must register as sex offender

An 'arrogant' clubber who put his hand up a woman's skirt during a city night out will have to register as a sex offender.

Edward Dixon touched the 19-year-old victim's knickers during a "grotesque invasion of her privacy" at Illegitimate nightclub in Newcastle's Bigg Market in September 2016.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 23-year-old appeared "zoned out" and had a "blank expression" during the offence, and had to be screamed at to go away.

Dixon denied sexual assault, but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The court heard the victim now only wears trousers on nights out and is "panicked" if anyone accidentally touches her.

Mr Recorder Richard Woolfall sentenced Dixon to a community order for two years with rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours' unpaid work and five years on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Dixon, of Poplar Avenue, Dinnington, Newcastle, who continues to deny the offence, must also pay his victim, who cannot be named, £400 in compensation.

The judge told him: "It was a grotesque invasion of her privacy and quite unwarranted in any way at all."

The court heard Dixon "lied" during the trial and has made derogatory claims about his victim.

The judge told him: "You had arrogance to think you could behave in this appalling way and get away with it."

John Wilkinson, defending, said Dixon has written a letter of apology to the court after an outburst on conviction when he said the guilty verdict was "ridiculous".

The court heard Dixon was described in references as "polite and hard working", has a good work record and has never been in trouble before.