Arrest made in Houghton le Spring street attack as victim is left with fractured jaw

Police investigating a street attack, on Station Avenue North in Houghton, have made an arrest.

The attack happened between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Thursday June 6, and the victim was left with facial fractures and a fractured jaw.

Station Avenue North, Houghton le Spring. Picture by FRANK REID

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, but was later released while the investigation continues.

Northumbria Police said that the assault took place on a busy main road and they believe that a number of passing motorists or local residents may have seen something and are requesting a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 789 060619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.