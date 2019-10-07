Arrest after motorcycle stolen from Sunderland Greyhound Stadium is recovered
A motorcycle stolen from Sunderland has been seized and a suspected thief arrested thanks to a specialist police task-force.
On the afternoon of Sunday, September 29, police received a report a white Suzuki UH 125 motorcycle had been stolen from the Sunderland Greyhound Stadium.
Officers from Northumbria Police’s Operation Benelli team spotted the vehicle on the A1 near Fawdon on Thursday, October 3.
It was traced and later found unattended on Fawdon Park Road.
Officers visited an address in Newcastle on Friday and arrested a 17-year-old male.
He has since been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, who oversees the work of the Operation Benelli team, said: “The officers working on the Operation Benelli team review every incident involving a stolen motorcycle in Newcastle and Gateshead.
“That means they have expert knowledge on what bikes have been stolen and where they are most likely to have been taken to.
“It was not luck that these officers were able to trace the motorcycle in question, it is the result of good, efficient police work.
“We have now been able to seize it and will be looking to return it to its owner once our investigation has concluded.
“A male has been arrested and charged today and I hope activity like this continues to reassure the motorcycle community that we are taking action.”
Anyone with information on motorcycle theft can email operationbenelli@northumbria.pnn.police.uk, call 101 and ask to speak to the team or report information online at the Northumbria Police website.