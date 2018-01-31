Arrest after early-morning drugs raids in Sunderland

Drugs warrants have been executed at six addresses in Sunderland today.

The police operation was carried out in the city this morning in response to information about a suspected organised crime group, believed to be drug dealing in the city.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences. A woman is also now in custody.

Cash and drugs have also been seized by police, along with mobile phones and a laptop.

Northumbria Police made a committment to tackling those suspected of being involved in organised crime across the force area.

This work comes under Operation Magnet.

Drugs, cash and mobile phones were seized during the operation. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, said: ““Once again Northumbria Police are showing they take a proactive stance in getting drugs off our streets.

"I welcome this and I am confident that such operations will continue across the force area to get those who deal in drugs before the courts.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hall said: “The warrants we have carried out today are prime examples of the robust response we will take to proactively target those we suspect are involved in criminal behaviour.

“Under Operation Magnet we will continue to relentlessly purse those suspected of being involved in organised crime and therefore significantly disrupt this type of activity.”

He added: “There is no doubt of the harmful impact drugs and drug dealing has on our communities and we are absolutely committed to pursuing those who think they can get away with operating in our city.



“Our message is clear: anyone we suspect to be involved in organised crime will be targeted by police and we make no apology for this tough stance as we continue to carry out work to make our communities even safer.”



Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Chair of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, Councillor Harry Trueman said: “These raids and arrests are a visible demonstration of how the strongest possible action will be taken against anyone suspected of being involved in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.



“We simply won’t tolerate it in our city, and will target anyone disrupting life in the community to prevent it."