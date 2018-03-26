Armed robber admits Valentine's Day gun raid on Sunderland store

An armed robber has admitted carrying out a Valentine's Day raid at a Sunderland shop.

David Parkin targeted J&H Local, in Tempest Street, Silksworth, carrying a handgun and threatened staff.



A lottery machine was taken during the raid on February 14.



Nobody was hurt but staff were left shaken.



At Newcastle Crown Court, Parkin, 37, of Australia Tower, Lakeside Village, admitted robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.



Parkin will be sentenced on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody in the meantime.