Armed police have left the scene of an incident on St Luke's Road in Sunderland
Armed police have left the scene of an incident on a road in Sunderland.
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 19:14 pm
Northumbria Police confirmed to the Echo that they were called to reports of an incident on St Luke’s Road.
Armed police were seen at the top of the road at around 6pm around one house near to the junction of Hylton Road and St Anne's Church.
Officers have now left the scene.
The road was not closed and traffic continued to flow in the area.
More information to follow.