Armed police drafted in as part of search following alleged assault

Armed police officers have been called in to join a search for a man following a claim of an assault.

Durham Constabulary has confirmed the team is part of an operation to try and trace a man following an alleged attack in Peterlee earlier today.

The search began close to the Dene Community School before moving on to the Matterdale Road area.

A spokesman for the force said: “We currently have a number of officers involved in an operation to look for a man in connection with an assault.

"The inquiry is in its very early stages and we will update you with more information when it becomes available."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.