Armed police called out after report of 'gunman' in Sunderland

Armed police were called out after a report of a gunman walking down a street in Sunderland today.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to Dame Dorothy Street at about 1.15pm.

They searched the area, but could not find a suspect.

Inquiries are ongoing, the force say.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 1.15pm today, police received a report of a man potentially with a firearm walking down Dame Dorothy Street in Sunderland.

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene, however on arrival no individual was located.

"Investigations continue into the report.

“Extra patrols are in the area to offer reassurance to the community and anyone with concerns should speak to an officer.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting reference 537 06/06/18.”