Armed police arrest man in Sunderland city centre after a group of people were threatened
A man has been arrested following an incident involving armed police in Sunderland City Centre.
Northumbria Police were called to Vine Place in Sunderland at 8.50pm on Thursday, November 7 following reports that a man may have been in possession of a firearm.
Armed police were sent to the scene in Sunderland City Centre.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man had got into an argument with a group of individuals and made threats towards them.
“Armed officers attended the premises and identified the man in question, and confirmed that he was not in possession of a weapon.”
A 50-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence shortly after. He was given a simple caution.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Officers were satisfied that the report was made in good faith.”
Police urge anyone with concerns to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.