Armed police were sent to Vine Place following the reports.

Northumbria Police were called to Vine Place in Sunderland at 8.50pm on Thursday, November 7 following reports that a man may have been in possession of a firearm.

Armed police were sent to the scene in Sunderland City Centre.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man had got into an argument with a group of individuals and made threats towards them.

Armed police attended an address on Holmeside.

“Armed officers attended the premises and identified the man in question, and confirmed that he was not in possession of a weapon.”

A 50-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence shortly after. He was given a simple caution.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “Officers were satisfied that the report was made in good faith.”