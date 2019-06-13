Police are appealing for information after an armed burglary in Downhill.

At around 8.15pm on Wednesday June 12, police received a report that two men armed with a knife had gone to a house on Keighley Avenue, in Sunderland.

The knife wielding robbers stole around £300 cash, some cigarettes, and left the occupant of the house with minor injuries to his hands.

Armed police quickly went to the scene to search for the suspects, but were unable to find anyone matching the description. The pair were described as both being around 6ft tall, wearing dark clothing, and not known to the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote reference number 932 12/06/19.