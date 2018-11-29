Are these yours? Man arrested in Sunderland as police look to return suspected stolen goods to rightful owners

Do these belong to you?

Police in Sunderland have arrested a man as they try to return a stash of suspected stolen goods to their rightful owners.

Earlier this month), officers investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in the Fulwell area of Sunderland released images of a number of items - including a mobile phone, watch, distinctive clothing and a satnav - that they believed to be stolen, in a bid to trace their original owners.

Northumbria Police said a number of people have since come forward to claim the goods, and they have now arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He remains in police custody as the inquiry continues.

Sergeant Ed Hollingsworth, of Northumbria Police, said: "I would like to thank members of the public who came forward and informed police that some of the items pictured belonged to them.

"The public also provided some important information to assist officers, and as a result, we have today arrested one suspect who has been brought in for questioning.

"These seized items are as a result of our proactive approach to dealing with this type of crime, and I would ask anyone else who believes any of the items may belong to them – and who have yet to do so – to come forward.

"Over the past month, we have arrested a number of people suspected of carrying out burglary and car crime offences in Fulwell, and we will continue to work hard to investigate crimes and target offenders.

"We have found that this type of crime often involves opportunistic thieves who are going street to street trying car doors searching for vehicles that have been left unlocked.

"If the vehicle is locked, the perpetrators then often go on to the next one. I’d therefore like to reiterate the importance of ensuring your car is locked, and that any items are placed out of sight or in the glove box rather than left on display.

"We are committed to carrying out patrols and being proactive in dealing with offences of this nature."

Anyone who recognises any of the items pictured is asked to email 8886@northumbria.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101 quoting reference 1221 121118.