Appeal to trace man wanted for making off without payment from A19 service station

CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with making off without payment from a service station on the A19.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to track down the male pictured in the two CCTV images - who is wanted for making off without payment.

If you know this man call 101.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Tuesday April 9 at the A19 Easington East services near Seaham.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Officers wish to speak with the male shown in the images following an incident on the 09/04/2019 at A19 East services.

"Should you be able to assist in his identity please contact PC 2401 Cotgrave by ringing 101 and quoting CRI000190198.

"Alternatively, please send private message on this site quoting same reference number."