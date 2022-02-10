Appeal to find missing Sunderland schoolgirl Millie Birley, 14, after family home found empty

Millie Birley, 14, from Sunderland, was reported absent from school and has still not been located, despite repeated attempts to contact her parents.

Police visited the family’s address and found nobody occupying the property.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Officers were informed by neighbours that the family may have moved from the area a week earlier, without informing their landlord or school authority.

"Millie is believed to be travelling around various areas of the country in company with her parents.

“Police are extremely keen to make contact with Millie and her family and it is imperative that she or her parents report to their nearest police station as soon as possible.”

Millie’s family are known to have links to the Scarborough and Hull areas.

Anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote reference 734/250122.

