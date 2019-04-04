Appeal to find £1,800 bike stolen from outside manufacturing plant

An appeal to trace a mountain bike - which is worth almost £2,000 - has been launched by police after it was stolen outside a car parts manufacturing plant.

At around 9.30pm on Sunday, March 31, police received a report of a theft of a bicycle outside the Lear Corporation, in Houghton.

Northumbria Police investigating the theft has issued a picture of the bike - which is worth £1,800.

It is described as a grey and orange Scott Scale mountain bike and was left outside in a bike rack by the victim, who later returned and found it had disappeared.

A spokesman for the force said: "An investigation is ongoing, and police have now released an image of the bike they are trying to trace so it can be reunited with its rightful owner.

"Anyone who sees the bike or has information that could assist officers, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 041437E/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.