Appeal for help to trace missing man John Dowds who was last seen in Durham

John Dowds, 67, was last seen in Newcastle on July 27 and reported missing on August 6.

He has links to the Durham area and it is not uncommon for him to leave his Walker home for an extended period.

On August 10 a positive sighting of John was captured on CCTV in the Durham area but loved ones have still been unable to make contact and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate John and officers are now appealing for anybody who thinks they have seen him, or may have information to help find him, to come forward.

He is described as a white, of a slim build with grey hair and blue eyes.

John, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220806-0066.