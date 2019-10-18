Appeal to find Sunderland man's next of kin
Sunderland's coroner's office has launched an appeal to find the next of kin of a 68-year-old man who has sadly died.
Friday, 18th October 2019, 3:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 5:27 pm
James Reynoldson, 68, of Villa Close in Sunderland, sadly died recently.
According to his neighbours, he was often known as Eddy.
The coroner's office has been unable to trace any next of kin for Mr Reynoldson.
If you believe you are his next of kin, or have any information, contact Northumbria Police on 101 or Vicky Ross on 0191 5617839 or vicky.ross@sunderland.gov.uk.