Appeal after firefighters from Peterlee deal with deliberate fire in Shotton
Firefighters are appealing to members of the public for help after they had to tackle a deliberate fire in Shotton Colliery.
Fire crews from Peterlee Green Watch were called on an incident at the rear of Brandling Court, in Shotton Colliery, this evening (August 20).
It is reported that the fire was a large amount of rubbish and tyres on waste ground which firefighters believe was started deliberately.
Following the incident, members of the public are reminded that deliberate fires put other people in danger and could mean that resources aren’t available for more important emergencies.
Fire crews are now appealing for help in tracking down those responsible and have highlighted the members of the public can report information anonymously.
A Peterlee Fire Station spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening Peterlee Green Watch attended an incident to the rear of Brandling Court, Shotton Colliery.
"This fire was a large amount of rubbish and tyres on the waste ground which we believe was started deliberately.
"Deliberate fires put people in danger and could mean we aren’t available for more important emergencies.
"Please help us to stop this from happening, report what you know 100% anonymously at http://firestoppersreport.co.uk.
“If you have any information regarding this Incident please call Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.
“When you contact Firestoppers you remain 100% anonymous, your phone number cannot be seen, your call is never recorded, the telephone line or IP address is scrambled so it is impossible for any to redial or track your call, or to know where, or what device, the online information has come from."