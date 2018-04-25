Animal cruelty cases on the rise in area, says RSPCA

The number of complaints of cruelty against animals in our area has increased over the last year, new figures show.

The RSPCA says that 2,964 complaints were investigated in Tyne and Wear in 2017, up from 2,891 in 2016.

Alan Davison, of Lynthorpe, Sunderland, pictured abusing his dog.

There were 2,803 complaints investigated in 2015.

One shocking case which the Echo reported on was on cruel Alan Davison, who beat, kicked and threatened his pet dog with weapons.

Davison was filmed on nine occasions by an appalled neighbour, who was so horrified that she screamed at him to stop and contacted police.

The court heard the 46-year-old’s treatment of the friendly-looking Staffordshire bull terrier is likely to have caused lasting psychological harm.

Alan Davison.

He narrowly avoided jail after being handed a suspended prison term.

Davison, of Lynthorpe, Sunderland, was found guilty in his absence at an earlier hearing of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog and two counts of failing to ensure animal welfare.

He was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Davison was banned from keeping animals for 10 years and will not be able to apply to have the order lifted for five years.

He was also told to take part in 25 days of activity specified by the Probation Service and pay £300 costs and a £115 surcharge.

This year the charity is focusing on the plight of horses as animal rescuers and welfare charities struggle to cope with an ongoing “equine crisis”.

It has been revealed that there were 330 complaints involving equines in Tyne and Wear in 2017, down from 405 in 2016.

The RSPCA’s inspectorate national equine co-ordinator Christine McNeil said: “We’ve been talking about the horse crisis for several years now, but the truth is the situation is just as severe today as when it started.

“Last year we took in more horses than we have in any of the past four years (980), and with our inspectors being called to rescue more and more every week, we are stretched to the limits.

“Up and down the country, horses are being found sick, or dumped liked rubbish, dying or dead.

“Distressingly, this is common and it’s a huge issue.

“We are constantly receiving calls to our cruelty line - on average 80 per day about horses alone - as well as messages every day on social media from very concerned and upset people asking for our help.”

Anyone concerned about an animal’s welfare can report an incident to the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care go to www.rspca.org.uk/suffering.