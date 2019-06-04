Angry fire chiefs make a video warning people after crews were abused in South Shields

Fire chiefs have taken the unusual step of making a video warning offenders after crews were abused in South Shields.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters suffered verbal abuse during two recent incidents.

Firefighters were abused while attending an incident in South Shields.

Last night they were subjected to abuse by a man while they were putting out a garden fire in South Shields.

And, on Sunday night the firefighters were abused by a group of youths when tackling a grass fire in Newbiggin Hall.

A spokesman for the brigade, said: "This is not acceptable.

"Our firefighters are here to protect our communities and deserve some respect. Please help us to keep our crews safe so we can keep our communities safe."

On the video the culprits are being warned that the service will not tolerate this abuse and people will be prosecuted.