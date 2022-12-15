The Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Officers were seen at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care hospital at around 11am, and it is believed they were looking for North East man Alexander Carr.

Police are keen to talk to Carr following the death of Michelle Hanson, 47, who was found dead at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on Saturday, December 3.

She had suffered stab wounds to her neck.

Alexander Carr is wanted by police.

Carr, who is from Sunderland, has links to London and Northumberland, and is also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside.

A search of the grounds was carried out, but it is now believed Carr was not present at the site.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Today [Thursday] officers attended Cramlington Hospital following information received concerning a wanted suspect.

“The suspect was not present, and enquiries are ongoing to locate him."

Police believe Michelle Hanson was murdered in her Sunderland home.

The 32-year-old is thought to be actively evading arrest.

To help with the search, Crimestoppers has issued a £10,000 reward for any information submitted exclusively to it which leads to Carr’s arrest.