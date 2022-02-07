Albanian man faces souring asylum claim after being caught with cannabis and driving without insurance in Sunderland

Police discovered cannabis in the boot of a Mercedes being driven by Ardit Haxhiaj, 27, on the A690 near Ramside Hall, Rainton, at 4pm on September 29, 2020.

Haxhiaj, of Riversdale Terrace, denied ownership and insisted the motor’s owner was the drug user.

But South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he could not deny the charge because the illegal class B substance was in his possession.

He also confessed to driving without insurance or a valid UK licence, a cocktail of charges his solicitor admitted may ruin an impending appointment with asylum chiefs.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The police saw the defendant driving a Mercedes.

“Inquiries revealed there was no insurance and the car was being driven other than in accordance with a licence.

“The vehicle was searched and a quantity of cannabis leaf was found in the boot.

“He gave a ‘no comment’ interview. He has no record of previous convictions or cautions.”

Defence solicitor Richard Copsey told the hearing Haxhiaj had been living in the UK for four years.

He said his client has a meeting with immigration bosses in Middlesbrough on Tuesday, March 1.

Mr Copsey conceded: “The sad thing is that, after four years, this may affect his asylum claim.

“He’s never been in trouble. He’s been living with friends and family in Sunderland throughout this period.

“On this day, he was driving, he can’t remember where from, and was coming back to Sunderland.

“He has an Albanian driving licence but he didn’t have insurance. He doesn’t have a habit of driving vehicles.

“He knows the friend whose car it was smokes cannabis and he was aware he sometimes kept cannabis in the car.

“It wasn’t his but he accepts that it was in his possession.”

District Judge Paul Currer fined Haxhiaj £100 for drugs’ possession of cannabis and the same for driving without insurance.

Haxhiaj was given eight penalty points for driving without insurance, with no penalty for the licence charge, and he must pay a £34 victim surcharge.

