Age Concern boss John Briers jailed for seven years over £700k fraud

A greedy chief executive has been jailed for seven years after he pocketed over £700,000 of Age Concern cash.

John Briers, who at one time earned almost £6,000 per month, paid 60 of the charity's cheques into his own bank account, awarded himself 11 unauthorised bonuses and 19 additional pension contributions when he was Chief Executive Officer at the South Tyneside-based branch on Beach Road, South Shields.

The 57-year-old, of Woodstock Road, Gateshead, denied three offences of fraud between January 2007 and August 2015 during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was found guilty of all charges last month.

Judge Tim Gittins banned him from being a company director for ten years.

