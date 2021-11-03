Affray, sexual assault and robbery - nine criminals from in and around Sunderland jailed in October

Here is a round up of people who were jailed for various crimes during October.
They all pleaded guilty and were jailed at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Wayne Wilson
Wilson, 38, formerly of Washington, now of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and two months and must register as a sex offender and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life for three offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 and breach of notification requirements
2. Sarah Archibald
Archibald, 40, of Stockley Road, Barmston, Washington, was jailed for 10 months for sending an electronic communication with intent to cause stress or anxiety
3. Gemma Fellows
Fellows, 29, of of Briery Vale Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for robbery and two charges of fraud after a trial
4. Heather Garbutt-Iley
Garbutt-Iley, 61, of Ferndale Grove, East Boldon, was jailed for a year for fraud by abuse of position
