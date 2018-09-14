Accident investigators probe hit and run on Sunderland's Chester Road as woman left seriously injured

Accident investigators are at work on Sunderland's Chester Road after a woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a hit and run horror.

A section of the road remains closed off while Northumbria Police's Collision Investigation Unit carry out their work.

Northumbria Police's Collision Investigation Unit are at work on Chester Road after the hit and run

The woman was injured after being hit by what is believed to have been a van.

Police were called to Chester Road, close to Sunderland Royal Hospital, shortly before 3.30pm today.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 3.26pm today (Friday), police received a report that a pick-up style van had been in collision with a pedestrian on Chester Road, Sunderland.

"The truck did not stop at the scene and an investigation has been launched to trace it and identify the driver.

"The 26-year-old female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

A section of Chester Road remains closed while the police investigation continues

"A full road closure is also in place on Chester Road at this time.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the collision are ongoing but a witness has reported to police that the pedestrian may have been a victim of a theft in the moments before the collision.

"Now officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to get in touch with police.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 673 14/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."