Abandoned puppies left in box in Sunderland field

Cruel dog owners abandoned five puppies in a box as a passer-by averted a potential 'tragedy'.

The RSPCA is appealing for help to find those responsible after the one to two-week-old German shepherd crosses were dumped in a field near Northern Way, in Southwick, Sunderland, on Tuesday lunchtime.

RSPCA inspector Helen Nedley, who was alerted to the discovery, said: “The puppies are tiny, possibly only a week old, and still have their eyes closed.

“They’re far too young to be away from their mum and to abandon them in a field is completely unacceptable.

"They wouldn’t have survived for long on their own.”

The puppies are now being cared for by the RSPCA's Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside branch.

The man who discovered them initially took them home before passing them into the care of the RSPCA.

Staff at the centre have named the puppies - three girls and two boys - Belle, Casey, Diefer, Kiefer and Mason.

The branch manager took them home overnight to provide the round-the-clock care they need including feeds approximately every two hours.

Inspector Nedley added: "Luckily the puppies are all healthy, but it could have easily been a tragic outcome if they hadn’t have been discovered by this passerby.

“At this age, puppies are entirely reliant on their mother so they wouldn’t have lasted long on their own.

“To abandon them like this is disgraceful and I’d be keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the puppies or have any information on where they’ve come from or who is responsible for abandoning them."

The puppies will now be cared for at the centre until they are old enough to be re-homed.

Inspector Nedley said: "Unfortunately, abandoned animals is something the RSPCA sees all too often and, sadly, a lot of the time we’re called to help young puppies or kittens who have been dumped.

“This is why we urge all pet owners to get their dogs and cats neutered.

"Unfortunately, it’s the charities and rescue centres that have to pick up the pieces when owners find themselves with unwanted litters.”

Anyone with information which could help the RSPCA's investigation is asked to call 0300 123 8018.