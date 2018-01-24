A round up of Sunderland cases dealt with at court

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court:

Paul Coulson, 36 of Tennyson Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW X5 with excess alcohol on A1231 Wessington Way, on December 10, 2017. He was fined £500 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

John Michael Kelly, 37, of St Leonard Street, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on May 1, 2017. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with an electronically tagged 12-week curfew between 8pm and 7am and 30 days of specified activity. An 18-month restraining order was made to protect the victim. He was also told to pay compensation of £150, a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85.

Brian Chapman, 45, of Arlington Street, Pallion, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stalking a woman between October 15 and December 11, 2017. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and was told to participate in the Building Better Relationships programme for 30 days. A five-year restraining order made to protect the victim. He was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85.

Daniel Lamb, 24, of Durham Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Durham Road on New Year’s Day. He was discharged conditionally for 6 months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Reza Namdar, 37, of Cairo Street, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes with excess alcohol on Roker Avenue, Sunderland, on New Year’s Eve. He was fined £150 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.