Criminals dealt with in February

24 criminals from Sunderland and Durham who were put behind bars in February

These are the faces of some of the most serious criminals from the Wearside and Durham areas who came before the courts in February.

Their crimes range from theft and fraud to GBH and rape. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Paul Robinson, 40, of Pensher Street, Sunderland

Just released from prison, he broke into New Herrington WMC and raided tills, gaming machines, the pool table and even glasses containing staff tips. He is back behind bars for eight months.
2. Liam Dixon, 21, of Warwick Street, Sunderland

Jailed for 26 months after admitting affray, racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage and two offences of assaulting a police officer during a five-hour rooftop siege.
3. Gary Norman, 46, of no fixed address

The serial flasher was jailed for 31 months for performing sex acts during two bus journeys. He admitted sexual assault, outraging public decency and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
4. Anthony Newall, 30, of Sunderland Street, Houghton

He stole 2,000 of power tools from a house in Houghton, helping himself to a chainsaw, petrol-powered hedge-cutter, strimmer and leaf blower. He was jailed for two and a half years.
