24 criminals from Sunderland and Durham who were put behind bars in February
These are the faces of some of the most serious criminals from the Wearside and Durham areas who came before the courts in February.
Their crimes range from theft and fraud to GBH and rape. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Paul Robinson, 40, of Pensher Street, Sunderland
Just released from prison, he broke into New Herrington WMC and raided tills, gaming machines, the pool table and even glasses containing staff tips. He is back behind bars for eight months.