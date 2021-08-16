A police cordon was placed on Holmeside on Saturday morning.

Omar Abdelbaryali of Steven Crescent, London has been charged with wounding with intent to commit GBH after a man was believed to have suffered a single stab wound following an incident in Sunderland city centre on Saturday morning (August 14).

Detectives launched an investigation following the incident and arrested three men over the weekend.

Northumbria Police said the man’s condition is stable and that “his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening”.

Following the incident Go North East bus services were diverted after the road was cordoned off from 8.30am on Saturday morning, next to its junction with Waterloo Place.

Officers say the two other men who were arrested on suspicion of assault have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A statement by the force read: “At about 3.45am on Saturday police received a report that two men had got into an altercation with a 42-year-old woman on Holmeside in the city centre.

“Her 32-year-old male partner then intervened and entered into a verbal altercation with the two men.

“He has then been assaulted and taken to hospital with what is believed to be a single stab wound.

"He remains in hospital in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

Abdelbaryali is due to appear at South Tyneside magistrates’ court today (Monday, August 16).

