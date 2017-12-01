£1million worth of suspected cocaine seized in North East police operation

A haul of suspected cocaine estimated to be worth more than £1million has been seized by police.

The suspected drugs were recovered from the Park Crescent area of Darlington by Cleveland Police on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with supplying a controlled drug and a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply. Both men will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday 2nd January.

A third male aged 35-years-old has been arrested on suspicion of being in the possession of drugs with intent to supply and has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.