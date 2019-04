Their crimes range from manslaughter and drug dealing to assault and burglary. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Anthony Jarrett, 41, of Devonshire Street, Monkwearmouth Cowboy builder Jarrett scammed elderly victims into paying more than 3,000 in deposits for gardening and construction jobs that weren't done. He admitted five counts of fraud and was jailed for 20 months.

2. Curtis Lawton, 19, of High Street East, Sunderland Lawton hit his mother with a picture frame then threatened her with a knifeafter he was refused a cigarette. He admitted common assault and threatening with a bladed article, and was jailed for six months.

3. Darren Mitchell, 33, of Halidon Road, Hill View Control freak Mitchell hid secret cameras around a woman's home - including the headboard of her bed. He admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, was jailed for 18 months and given a lifelong restraining order.

4. Darren Roberts, 30, of Carlisle Terrace, Southwick The bungling burglar was caught wearing stolen clothes after leaving a trail of blood from a crime scene. He admitted two counts of burglary and was jailed for three years and 10 months.

