14 criminals from the Sunderland area who were put behind bars in April
These are the faces of some of the most serious criminals from the Wearside area who came before the courts last month.
Their crimes range from manslaughter and drug dealing to assault and burglary. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.
1. Arron Crighton, 21, of Southwick
Poacher Crighton made shocking videos of his whippet killing wild foxes. He was jailed for 18 weeks for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and hunting a wild mammal with a dog.
Harling was jailed for five years, three months and three weeks after admitting three sex assaults and three assaults. He was banned from contacting his victim for 10 years, and must register as a sex offender for life.
Drunken menace Loughlin, who threatened workmen with a heavy-duty wrench, was jailed for 12 months after admitting four charges of criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.