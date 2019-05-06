Jailed in April

14 criminals from the Sunderland area who were put behind bars in April

These are the faces of some of the most serious criminals from the Wearside area who came before the courts last month.

Their crimes range from manslaughter and drug dealing to assault and burglary. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Poacher Crighton made shocking videos of his whippet killing wild foxes. He was jailed for 18 weeks for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and hunting a wild mammal with a dog.

1. Arron Crighton, 21, of Southwick

Poacher Crighton made shocking videos of his whippet killing wild foxes. He was jailed for 18 weeks for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and hunting a wild mammal with a dog.
Northumbria Police
other
Buy a Photo
Harling was jailed for five years, three months and three weeks after admitting three sex assaults and three assaults. He was banned from contacting his victim for 10 years, and must register as a sex offender for life.

2. Christopher Harling, 39, of Seaham

Harling was jailed for five years, three months and three weeks after admitting three sex assaults and three assaults. He was banned from contacting his victim for 10 years, and must register as a sex offender for life.
Durham Police
other
Buy a Photo
Robson, who had a history of mental illness, laughed as he tried to kill a pizza delivery driver in a terrifying unprovoked street attack. He admitted attempted murder and was jailed for life.

3. Christopher Robson, 29, of Concord, Washington

Robson, who had a history of mental illness, laughed as he tried to kill a pizza delivery driver in a terrifying unprovoked street attack. He admitted attempted murder and was jailed for life.
Northumbria Police
other
Buy a Photo
Drunken menace Loughlin, who threatened workmen with a heavy-duty wrench, was jailed for 12 months after admitting four charges of criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.

4. Edwin Loughlin, 23, of no fixed address

Drunken menace Loughlin, who threatened workmen with a heavy-duty wrench, was jailed for 12 months after admitting four charges of criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour.
Northumbria Police
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4