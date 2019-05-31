13 of the most serious criminals from the Sunderland area who came before our courts in May
These are the faces of some of the most serious offenders from Sunderland and surrounding areas who were dealt with by the courts in May.
Their crimes range from attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit burglary to rape and child sex offences, and they have either been given prison time, or face lengthy sentences. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to make custody photographs public.
1. Richard Quarmby, 38, of Porchester Road, Sunderland
Chased by the shopkeeper when he tried to rob a Londis store in Silksworth at knifepoint, he was jailed for 6 years and 3 months for attempted robbery, taking a car without consent and driving while disqualified.
2. Steven Crombie, 40, of Hampstead Square, Sunderland
Crombie was involved in a 170,000 three-month crime spree last year in which he stole a Range Rover, jewellery and a Queens OBE award. He admitted conspiracy to commit burglary and was jailed for 7 years and 2 months.
4. Colin Lowrie, 25, of Commercial Road, South Shields
The serial sex offender was snared in a police sting, talking to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. He admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order. He was jailed for 20 months.