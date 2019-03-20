12 things you said about police operation to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sunderland

Echo readers have backed the launch of a police operation to clamp down on disorder across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Operation Constellate was launched this week across the two areas in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour at a number of locations.

Sunderland city centre, the Galleries in Washington and Chichester Metro station are among places that will see increased patrols by plain-clothed police, as well as uniformed officers.



The Northumbria Police initiative is being backed by a number of agencies including Nexus, Sunderland city council and local youth offending teams.

Many showed their support for the action on our social media page, hailing it as the best chance at "catching someone in the act".

Others argued that officers in uniform could act as a visual deterrent, and cut a more respected figure in the public eye.

Here is what you had to say on the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Mark Worthy: "It's about time. Never see police in the town. Shoplifting and anti-social behaviour is crazy in Sunderland town centre."

John Hodgson: "No, the police are more use as a visual deterrent."

Skye Cochrane: "Every time they see them in uniform they are goody two shoes, but let's catch them in the real act."

Paul Richards: "Should be in uniform, bring back the respect."

Bruce Hood: "Yes, in all towns this should be standard policing."

Bernadette Reay O'Leary: "Very happy with this. Police often get the stick but it’s the judicial system that actually fails."

Barbara Wilkinson Clark: "Totally agree I welcome their support in all areas."

Janet Colling: "About time, once they see the police in the area, they scarper, so yes a good idea."

Donna Gibbon: "Yes, to tackle knife crime."

Alison Jane Tribe: "So pleased to hear this."

Marshall Normington: "Waste of time unless they are punished when caught."

Angie Scott Shaw: "Totally agree, so nobody knows the police are around."