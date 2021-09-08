12 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in July

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2021.
1. Cherwell
Twelve incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Picture by Corrina Atkinson.
2. Trafalgar Road
Eleven incidents, including three violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Beech Square
Ten incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images
Photo: NOP
4. Hartside Gardens
Ten incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google
Photo: NOP