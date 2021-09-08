Composite

12 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in July

The twelve places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in July have been revealed.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2021.

1. Cherwell

Twelve incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

2. Trafalgar Road

Eleven incidents, including three violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

3. Beech Square

Ten incidents, including five of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

4. Hartside Gardens

Ten incidents, including four violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google

