12 of the toughest prison sentences handed to East Durham criminals in the first half of 2021

Unless otherwise stated, they are all either from the area or committed offences there and have been locked up after admitting their guilt at Durham Crown Court.
1. Samir Baghdadi
Baghdadi, 53, of Dunstable Road, Markyate, Hertfordshire, was jailed for seven years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs at an office block in Peterlee last April.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Anastas Bani
Bani, 28, of Brentmead Place, London, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs at an office block in Peterlee last April.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Marty Bates
Bates, 31, of Tenth Street, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court for a minimum of 24 years as part of a life sentence after he admitted murdering John Littlewood in Blackhall on July 26, 2019.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. John Burgin
Burgin, 30, of Greenwood Close, Wheatley Hill, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court after he admitted committing grievous bodily harm, assault and criminal damage in December last year.
Photo: Other 3rd Party