10 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in October

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in October 2021.

1. Lanton Street Fifteen incidents, including six violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Marlborough Road Twelve incidents, including seven of violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Cherwell Eleven incidents, including five of criminal damage and arson, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

4. Leyburn Grove Ten incidents, including five of burglary, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales