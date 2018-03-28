Cricket club gets £50,000 towards club house revamp

A cricket club’s facilities are set to be given a revamp after it was awarded almost £50,000 towards refurbishment plans.

Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club (CCC), next to Shop Row in Houghton, is celebrating after it was handed £49,977 from Suez Communities Trust.

The club is celebrating 150 years of its existence this year and has both senior and junior teams competing.

The club’s base is one of the only venues in the area where people can meet for functions and meetings.

It is 40 years since the club house was last refurbished and it has been in desperate need of being updated.

Philadelphia CCC chairman Malcolm Pratt said: “Our users tell us that improvements are necessary and that footfall would increase if the clubhouse was more attractive and comfortable.

“Without the significant contribution from the Suez Communities Trust we would not be able to carry out the improvements.

“We are now much more than just a cricket club but rather the hub of the local community.

“By improving the clubhouse we expected more organisations and local people to use the facility and help to sustain the long-term future of the club, which this year celebrates its 150th year.”

Suez Communities Trust is an independent, not for profit funding organisation dedicated to making improvements to community life and the natural environment.

The trust is a registered and accredited environmental body through the Landfill Communities Fund and an approved body through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

Marek Gordon, chairman of Suez Communities Trust, added: “Suez Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund. “The important source of funding has been available since 1997 and has provided such worthy projects with more than £1.4billion.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Philadelphia Cricket and Community Club.”