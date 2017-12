Have your say

Firefighters put out a car fire in the early hours of this morning in Sunderland.

The brigade was alerted to the Audi vehicle on fire in Rishton Square, Red House, at around 5am.

One crew from Marley Park Community Fire Station attended and put it out.

Crew manager Howe said the cause of the fire is unknown. It had been left unattended in the road for about a week.

The engine compartment was completely destroyed.